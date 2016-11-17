American Grocery Stores for Thanksgiving in Paris

November 17th, 2016 by Hadrien Gonzales (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



France-Amérique has selected some of the best American grocery stores in the French capital, so you can prepare your special dinner as if you were back home. Happy Thanksgiving!

Rachel’s Grocery

Rachel Moeller made a name for herself as a purveyor of cheesecakes for the most fashionable establishments in Paris. Buoyed by her rapid success, she opened her own grocery store in 2014, Rachel’s Grocery, showcasing niche brands and organic products such as Brown Family Farm maple syrup, Stonewall Kitchen mustards and ketchup, Farmer’s Market pumpkin and butternut squash purees, and jars of homemade cranberry jelly. For Thanksgiving, this American pâtissier prepares pumpkin pies, pecan pies and even a pumpkin cheesecake, spiced up with a hint of bourbon. And to top it all off, you can now reserve your stuffed turkey!

Rachel’s Grocery

20, Rue du Pont-aux-Choux

75003 Paris

Please note, there is no telephone.

The Real McCoy

This mini convenience store quickly became a hotspot for the children of American immigrants in Paris. Mathilde and Jean-Noël Castanet have spent the last 25 years offering products from the leading American brands, such as cheese Pringles, French’s mustard, cans of Stagg Chili, Hubba Bubba chewing gum, Heinz beans and Ocean Spray cranberry juice. For Thanksgiving, Americans flock to the store to buy sweetcorn, cranberry jelly and Libby’s pumpkin soup. The duo also prepare their own cheesecakes and pecan pies. The store expanded in 2002 to include a café-grocery store just 100 meters away, the McCoy Café, at 49 Avenue Bosquet.

The Real McCoy

194, Rue de Grenelle

75007 Paris

Tel.: +33 (0)1 45 56 00 00 or +33 (0)1 45 56 98 82

Thanksgiving

You couldn’t make it up — this charming boutique opened its doors in 1990, on July 4, of all dates! Behind the bottle-green store front, Judith and Frédéric Bluysen provide nostalgic Americans and numerous Americanopile Parisians with U.S. standards such as Fruit Loops and Lucky Charms cereals (much to the daily delight of their children). The grocery store also has everything its customers need to stock up for Thanksgiving. Its wares include Stove Top cornbread and Kraft chicken stuffing, homemade pecan and pumpkin pies, and from mid-November onwards, fresh cranberries and sweet potatoes. There is also a certain Cajun ambiance, with spicy condiments such as Crystal Hot Sauce, Louisiana Hot Sauce and Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasonings…

Thanksgiving

20, Rue Saint-Paul

75004 Paris

Tel.: +33 (0)1 42 77 68 29

Native Delicatessen

This tiny store specializes in products enjoyed by the First Nations and Native Americans, reminding us that Thanksgiving in the United States celebrates the reconciliation between the Native Americans and the colonizers of America. The products include wild grape and blueberry syrups produced by the Chippewa tribe from the Red Lake Indian Reservation in Minnesota, and white sage Navajo tea grown by the Pueblo people of California. There is also a vast range of products from Alaska, such as birch syrup mustard and wild clover honey, a rare find in France!

Native Delicatessen

55, Rue de la Fontaine au Roi

75011 Paris

Tel.: +33 (0)9 82 25 05 06

Article published in the November 2016 issue of France-Amérique.