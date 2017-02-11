Applications Are Open for the French-American Entrepreneurship Award

February 11th, 2017 by Elise Quinio



Young entrepreneurs, this is for you! You have until March 1 to apply for the French-American Entrepreneurship Award, an annual startup competition recognizing French entrepreneurs launching businesses in the United States.

Applications are open to company founders who are 35 or less, who have been in business for three years or less, and who are fluent in both French and English. Eligible entries must offer a product or a service that is commercially viable with a demonstrated ability to generate revenues.

Timeline:

March 1: Application deadline

March 22: Semi-finalists will be announced

May 22: Award ceremony in New York