March 22nd, 2018 by France-Amérique



American journalist Pamela Druckerman, who has been living in Paris and writing about French parenting for 14 years, is noticing a trend: “France is starting to seem like an upbeat, can-do country, while Americans are less sure that everything will be O.K.”

“The French haven’t become magically cheerful,” she writes. But since Emmanuel Macron was elected last June, “there’s a creeping sense that hope isn’t idiotic, and life can actually improve.”

