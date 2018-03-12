Bannon-Le Pen, a Xenophobic Alliance

March 12th, 2018 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



In the longstanding history of transatlantic relations, an unexpected and paradoxical joining of French and American xenophobic movements has suddenly appeared.

Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, former representative of the Vaucluse département, granddaughter of the Front National founder, and clearly a politician consumed by ambition, took part in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland on February 22, 2018. As if in exchange, Donald Trump’s scandalous former advisor, Steve Bannon, then spoke on March 10 at a rally held by the Front National in Lille, where the French far-right party was also rechristened “Rassemblement National.”

Bannon was by no means subtle when outlining the nature of this alliance, and encouraged the party’s members to not be scared of being accused of racism. He went as far as to say they should wear it as a badge of honor. He was given a standing ovation, and the applause rang out even louder when he criticized the media — despite the fact he personally made his fortune at the head of one such outlet, the ultraconservative website Breitbart News.

A xenophobic, anti-immigration alliance between French and U.S. extremists is even stranger given that both countries share a heritage of many different origins and an identity as a longstanding haven for other nationalities. The French are no more descendants of the Gauls than U.S. citizens are descendants of the Native Americans. What would French civilization be without the contributions of the Roman and the Germanic empires, of Poland, the Maghreb, and Sub-Saharan Africa? As for the United States, it would not even exist without immigration.

This nationalist rhetoric is in fact nothing more than a screen for pointing the finger directly at these parties’ latest enemies: Muslims and people of color. On both sides of the Atlantic, their hidden message exalts the “white race,” “virile values,” and a hatred of the “other,” the scapegoat for these partisans’ dissatisfaction with the world. Western history is a graveyard littered with such sentiments — a pathology of democracy.

I doubt there will ever be an international community of nationalists. The only historical example was the fascism of the 1930s and 1940s, which should serve as a reminder to those with short memories.