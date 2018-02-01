February 1st, 2018 by France-Amérique



The New York Times

After discovering the work of choreographer Merce Cunnimghamm during a trip to New York in 1953, Bénédicte Pesle dedicated her life to promoting American stage artists in France. She was 90 when she passed away on January 17, 2018.

She worked humbly backstage, stayed away from the spotlight, and considered herself a “secrétaire d’artistes,” a secretary of artists, rather than a publicist or an agent. She also helped to introduce artists such as Robert Wilson, John Cage, Richard Foreman, Philip Glass, Trisha Brown, Meredith Monk, and Douglas Dunn to the French public.

