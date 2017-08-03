August 3rd, 2017 by France-Amérique



Jeanne Moreau, from Scandal to Glory

Respected by French and American audiences alike for her iconic roles in the 1950s and 1960s, French actress Jeanne Moreau died last Monday. She began her rise to French New Wave stardom in 1958 when she starred in two films for director Louis Malle, The Lovers and Elevator to the Gallows, which featured music by Miles Davis.

She was honored with a lifetime achievement tribute from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 1998, but her American career stared in a whiff of scandal, reminds us Bloomberg. A nude scene in the film The Lovers resulted in a criminal conviction of an Ohio theater manager for showing obscene material. The Supreme Court eventually ruled in his favor in 1964.

