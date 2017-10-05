Charlie Hebdo is Taking on America

October 5th, 2017 by France-Amérique



While the satirical newspaper is a household name in France, it is most widely known in the U.S. as the target of an Islamic terrorist attack in 2015 that killed 12 journalists in its Paris offices. Often, the publication’s controversial and brash cartoons, such as a recent cover of Hurricane Harvey victims as underwater Nazis, have sparked controversy in the United States and deeply divided American audiences over whether the organization is bold or offensive. This week, they’ve released an English report targeted toward Americans titled “Feeling the Burn: The Left Under Trump,” that will be published online weekly in the form of a graphic nonfiction novel.

Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Laurent “Riss” Sourisseau and American journalist Jacob Hamburger went on a road trip through liberal America to do research for this report. The pair spoke to many locals as they travelled through the Northeastern states and went to overwhelmingly Democratic places like Washington D.C., New York and parts of Pennsylvania. They gathered personal stories, cultural comparisons and insights that they will present in the 4-part graphic novel as proof of enduring American optimism.

Sourrisseau was struck by Americans’ religious fundamentalism and politicization. As outsiders, the historically daring newspaper may be able to best understand the confusing political situation in the United States since the 2016 presidential election, concluded The Washington Post. “Charlie Hebdo is merely the most recent interlocutor to explore France’s ‘sister republic,’ now in the midst of a political moment few in France ever thought they would see.”

