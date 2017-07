CNN France Leads the World in Soft Power In another recognition of Macron’s new government, France has emerged as the new global leader in soft power, according to an annual report published this week. « The Soft Power 30 », released by the PR firm Portland Communications, ranks 30 countries in terms of values such as education, culture, political values and foreign policy. This year, France has risen...

WBUR Cheating, an Old Tour Tradition This year’s Tour de France, which began on July 1, drew scandal once again when veteran Portuguese cyclist Andre Cardoso was suspended after testing positive for a prohibited drug, one also used by Lance Armstrong when he won the seven Tour titles that were taken away when his cheating was discovered in 2012. But cheating has actually been a part...