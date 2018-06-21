Edouard Louis: Books as Weapons

June 21st, 2018 by France-Amérique



The acclaimed French author recently graced the pages of The New York Times and The Washington Post, which profiled him as his third novel, Qui a tué mon père, was published in France and his second novel, Une histoire de la violence (History of Violence), was translated and published in the U.S.

As he did in his celebrated debut novel, En finir avec Eddy Bellegueule (The End of Eddy), the young man writes about his working-class upbringing in rural Picardy. The 25-year-old was the first member of his family to attend university and in his writing he condemns the institutional discrimination that he witnessed. Edouard Louis, as he puts it, writes “to shame the dominant class.”

