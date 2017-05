May 7th, 2017 by France-Amérique



The 202,000 French voters registered in the U.S. and in Canada have spoken. Emmanuel Macron has been been elected by 65.5% of the total votes in the second round of the French presidential election. He will be the president of France for the next five years.

The U.S. Results

Emmanuel Macron: 92.26%

Marine Le Pen: 7.74%

The Canadian Results

Emmanuel Macron :

Marine Le Pen :