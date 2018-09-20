A French Company in Every U.S. State

September 20, 2018 by Clément Thiery (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



There is not a single American state without a French business within its borders. From New York to Alaska, companies such as Airbus, Michelin, Bel, Louis Vuitton, Safran, Saint-Gobain, and Sodexo are creating jobs and contributing to the U.S. economy.

In its most recent annual report, the department of economic affairs at the embassy of France in Washington offers a detailed review of the footprint of French companies in the United States:

– Some 4,800 French companies employed 678,000 people in the United States in 2017. This makes France the third biggest foreign employer in America after the U.K. and Japan.

– The equivalent of 139 billion dollars of products and services were traded between France and the United States in 2017, marking a 16% increase compared with the previous year.

– New York State and New Jersey are the two leading importers of French products in the U.S.A., while California and Texas are the two biggest exporters of products to France with the energy sector high on the list.

– In 2017, Kentucky imported 2.7 billion dollars of French products – mainly automobile construction parts – while Ohio imported 1.68 billion dollars of French products.

– French groups Air Liquide – the global gas provider for the industrial, research, and medical sectors – and Sodexo – which supplies more than 10,000 institutional catering services in the United States – are both present in all 50 U.S. states. Insurer Axa is established in 32 states, the automobile parts manufacturer Michelin has branches in 8 states, and the agri-food company Bel is found in 4 states.

– In 2017, France was the leading foreign creator of jobs in New Jersey and Oklahoma, while French businesses created 72,700 jobs in California.



Number of jobs created by French companies in the United States:

1. California: 72,700

2. Texas: 58,700

3. New York: 53,000

4. New Jersey: 46,200

5. Illinois: 34,300

6. Florida: 29,000

7. Indiana: 28,600

8. Massachusetts: 28,200

9. Pennsylvanie: 27,000

10. Caroline du Sud: 20,900

11. Georgia: 19,100

12. Ohio: 18,800

13. Michigan: 18,700

14. Tennessee: 17,700

15. Virginia: 16,500

16. North Carolina: 15,000

17. Missouri: 10,000

18. Oklahoma: 9,500

19. Arizona: 9,400

20. Maryland: 9,400

21. Kentucky: 9,300

22. Washington: 9,100

23. Alabama: 8,000

24. Wisconsin: 7,800

25. Connecticut: 7,700

26. Louisiana: 7,600

27. Colorado: 7,500

28. Minnesota: 7,400

29. Hawai: 6,500

30. Arkansas: 6,100

31. Nevada: 5,900

32. Utah: 5,300

33. Iowa: 4,600

34. Rhode Island: 4,300

35. Mississippi: 4,200

36. New Hampshire: 3,900

37. Oregon: 3,800

38. Kansas: 3,600

39. Nebraska: 3,500

40. New Mexico: 2,600

41. Idaho: 2,400

42. Delaware: 1,800

43. West Virginia: 1,600

44. South Dakota: 1,400

45. Vermont: 1,400

46. District of Columbia: 1,200

47. Maine: 1,000

48. Montana: 800

49. North Dakota: 600

50. Alaska: 500

51. Wyoming: 500