A New French Consul in Los Angeles

August 30, 2018 by France-Amérique



French writer Philippe Besson was appointed Consul General of France in Los Angeles. A close acquaintance of Emmanuel Macron’s, his accession to such a coveted position is raising questions.

The author of 18 books, including Un personnage de roman — an account of Emmanuel Macron’s 2017 campaign and an intimate portrait of the presidential couple — Philippe Besson will soon be taking over the position in Los Angeles. He will replace Christophe Lemoine, who was appointed in 2015.

Besson’s nomination follows a decision taken by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 3, 2018, which stated that the government is now allowed to appoint civil servants and non-civil servants to a few “high-ranking positions,” including some twenty consul general postings.

Immediately accused of cyronism, Macron defended his decision in a press conference. “I want and will continue to open up all positions of responsibility within the administration, in particular for top government administrators’ positions, to people of talent and merit coming from other horizons.”