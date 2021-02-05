My account   Boutique

TV5MONDE Guide

New York

MARCH 11 – SEPTEMBER 6, 2021

Niki de
Saint Phalle

Read more
niki-de-saint-phalle-tarot-garden-1991-moma-ps1
gerard-fromanger-au-printemps

New York

MARCH 13 – MAY 16, 2021

Narrative Figuration
60s-70s

Read more
Monets-House-in-Bloom

SARASOTA, FL

FEBRUARY 13 – JUNE 27, 2021

Monet’s Garden Goes Pop!

Read more

Philadelphia

MARCH 7 – AUGUST 8, 2021

Soutine / de Kooning

Read more
chaim-soutine-Landscape-with-House-and-Tree
Véronique-and-Gregory-at-the-premiere-of-director-Nunnally-Johnson’s-film,-The-Man-in-the-Gray-Flannel-Suit (2)

DENVER

MARCH 14 – JUNE 20, 2021

Paris to Hollywood: The Fashion of Véronique and Gregory Peck
Read more

HOUSToN

FEBRUARY 21 – JUNE 20, 2021

Hockney-Van Gogh: The Joy of Nature

Read more

Williamstown, MA

FEBRUARY 13 – MAY 16, 2021

The Cliché-verre in 19th-Century France

Read more
charles-françois-daubigny-cerfs-deers
ysl-dress-yves-saint-laurent-museum-fit

ONLINE

FROM March 15, 2021

The Roaring Twenties and The Swinging Sixties
Read more
Claude-Monet-Water-Lily-Pond-art-institute-chicago-2

CHICAGO

SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 – JUNE 14, 2021

Monet and CHICAGO

Read more

Nashville

FEBRUARY 5 – MAY 2, 2021

Picasso.
Figures

Read more
Picasso-1937-Portrait-Dora-Maar

© 2021 France-Amérique - A CHARGEURS GROUP COMPANY

couv-cover-france-amerique-magazine-mars-march-2021

The best of French culture

Published in a bilingual format, France-Amérique is intended for anyone interested in French culture and Franco-American friendship.

Subscribe now!

Already a subscriber? Sign in