Claude Lanzmann, Shoah Memorialist, Dies at 92

July 5, 2018 by France-Amérique
French journalist and film director Claude Lanzmann, famous for his nine-and-a-half-hour documentary about the Holocaust, Shoah, passed away this Thursday. He was 92.

“The people in the Jewish community that I meet are not ordinary deportees,” explained Claude Lanzmann to France-Amérique in December 2010 as his film Shoah was being screened in New York. “They are people who have gone to the end of the process of destruction. My goal was to show the radical nature of death in the gas chambers. It was an extraordinary devastation.”

