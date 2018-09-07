Subscribe
10000-Gestures-Boris-Charmatz
A scene from "10000 Gestures" by Boris Charmatz.
©Tristram Kenton

Crossing the Line: Thought-Provoking Performances in New York

September 7, 2018 by Tracy Kendrick
From September 18 through October 13, the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) presents Crossing the Line Festival 2018, the 12th edition of its critically acclaimed interdisciplinary showcase for avant-garde creative talents from around the world.

The wide-ranging, thought-provoking lineup includes What Remains, a collaboration between choreographer Will Rawls, poet Claudia Rankine, and video artist John Lucas that explores the effects of surveillance — by others and by the self — on black Americans; the world premiere of film actress Jeanne Balibar’s one-woman show Les Historiennes, focusing on three influential French historians (who will also be on hand); French choreographer Boris Charmatz’s 10,000 Gestures, in which 20-odd dancers each perform thousands of unique, never-to-be-repeated movements to the sounds of Mozart’s Requiem; a fresh interpretation of Yasmina Reza’s hit play Art staged by the theater collectives tg STAN of Belgium and Dood Paard of the Netherlands; and a performance of a new “psycho-acoustic” work by Brooklyn-based French composer Leila Bordreuil, complete with mind-bending visual projections.


Full Program

Caen_Amour_Harrell-Orpheas-Emirzas

Trajal Harrell: Caen Amour
September 18, 19
The Kitchen

 

Faite-main(c)_Claudia-Huidobro

Claudia Huidobro: Faite Main (Hand-Made)
September 22-October 13
FIAF Gallery

 

Mohamed-El-Khatib-Anthony-Anciaux-Fonds-Porosus

Mohamed El Khatib: A Beautiful Ending
September 22
FIAF Florence Gould Hall

 

Unwritten-Letters-Noura-Sairour

David Geselson: Unwritten Letters
September 22
FIAF Le Skyroom

 

What-Remains_2 © Julieta Cervantes, courtesy of Live Arts Bard

Will Rawls, Claudia Rankine and John Lucas: What Remains
September 25, 27, 28, 29
Danspace Project

 

Leila Bordreuil: Episodes et Mutations
September 26
ISSUE Project Room

 

Boris-Charmatz-10000-Gestures-Mayfield-Tristram-Kenton

Boris Charmatz: 10000 gestures
September 27, 28
NYU Skirball

 

Syhem_Belkhodja

An Evening with Syhem Belkhodja
October 2
FIAF Skyroom

 

21-pornographies-Marc-Domage

Mette Ingvartsen: 21 Pornographies
October 3, 5
Performance Space New York

 

Sur-le-fil_Claudia-Pajewski

Nacera Belaza: Sur le Fil
October 4, 5
Danspace Project


Nacera Belaza: Sur le Fil, La Nuit, and La Traversée
October 6
Danspace Project

 

Dood Paard & tg STAN art-03-sanne-peper

tg STAN and Dood Paard: Art
October 4, 6
FIAF Florence Gould Hall


Bridging Symposium: Performing the Collective
October 7
Gibney

 

PUNK © Jesus Robisco for Africa Moment, Barcelona, May 2017

Nora Chipaumire: #PUNK 100% POP *N!GGA
October 11, 13
The Kitchen

 

Jeanne Balibar: Les Historiennes (The Historians)
October 13
FIAF Florence Gould Hall


=> Visit crossingthelinefestival.org for tickets and more information

