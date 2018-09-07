Crossing the Line: Thought-Provoking Performances in New York

From September 18 through October 13, the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) presents Crossing the Line Festival 2018, the 12th edition of its critically acclaimed interdisciplinary showcase for avant-garde creative talents from around the world.
The wide-ranging, thought-provoking lineup includes What Remains, a collaboration between choreographer Will Rawls, poet Claudia Rankine, and video artist John Lucas that explores the effects of surveillance — by others and by the self — on black Americans; the world premiere of film actress Jeanne Balibar’s one-woman show Les Historiennes, focusing on three influential French historians (who will also be on hand); French choreographer Boris Charmatz’s 10,000 Gestures, in which 20-odd dancers each perform thousands of unique, never-to-be-repeated movements to the sounds of Mozart’s Requiem; a fresh interpretation of Yasmina Reza’s hit play Art staged by the theater collectives tg STAN of Belgium and Dood Paard of the Netherlands; and a performance of a new “psycho-acoustic” work by Brooklyn-based French composer Leila Bordreuil, complete with mind-bending visual projections.
Full Program
Trajal Harrell: Caen Amour
September 18, 19
The Kitchen
Claudia Huidobro: Faite Main (Hand-Made)
September 22-October 13
FIAF Gallery
Mohamed El Khatib: A Beautiful Ending
September 22
FIAF Florence Gould Hall
David Geselson: Unwritten Letters
September 22
FIAF Le Skyroom
Will Rawls, Claudia Rankine and John Lucas: What Remains
September 25, 27, 28, 29
Danspace Project
Leila Bordreuil: Episodes et Mutations
September 26
ISSUE Project Room
Boris Charmatz: 10000 gestures
September 27, 28
NYU Skirball
An Evening with Syhem Belkhodja
October 2
FIAF Skyroom
Mette Ingvartsen: 21 Pornographies
October 3, 5
Performance Space New York
Nacera Belaza: Sur le Fil
October 4, 5
Danspace Project
Nacera Belaza: Sur le Fil, La Nuit, and La Traversée
October 6
Danspace Project
tg STAN and Dood Paard: Art
October 4, 6
FIAF Florence Gould Hall
Bridging Symposium: Performing the Collective
October 7
Gibney
Nora Chipaumire: #PUNK 100% POP *N!GGA
October 11, 13
The Kitchen
Jeanne Balibar: Les Historiennes (The Historians)
October 13
FIAF Florence Gould Hall
=> Visit crossingthelinefestival.org for tickets and more information
