Crossing the Line: Thought-Provoking Performances in New York

September 7, 2018 by Tracy Kendrick



From September 18 through October 13, the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) presents Crossing the Line Festival 2018, the 12th edition of its critically acclaimed interdisciplinary showcase for avant-garde creative talents from around the world.

The wide-ranging, thought-provoking lineup includes What Remains, a collaboration between choreographer Will Rawls, poet Claudia Rankine, and video artist John Lucas that explores the effects of surveillance — by others and by the self — on black Americans; the world premiere of film actress Jeanne Balibar’s one-woman show Les Historiennes, focusing on three influential French historians (who will also be on hand); French choreographer Boris Charmatz’s 10,000 Gestures, in which 20-odd dancers each perform thousands of unique, never-to-be-repeated movements to the sounds of Mozart’s Requiem; a fresh interpretation of Yasmina Reza’s hit play Art staged by the theater collectives tg STAN of Belgium and Dood Paard of the Netherlands; and a performance of a new “psycho-acoustic” work by Brooklyn-based French composer Leila Bordreuil, complete with mind-bending visual projections.



Full Program

Trajal Harrell: Caen Amour

September 18, 19

The Kitchen

Claudia Huidobro: Faite Main (Hand-Made)

September 22-October 13

FIAF Gallery

Mohamed El Khatib: A Beautiful Ending

September 22

FIAF Florence Gould Hall

David Geselson: Unwritten Letters

September 22

FIAF Le Skyroom

Will Rawls, Claudia Rankine and John Lucas: What Remains

September 25, 27, 28, 29

Danspace Project

Leila Bordreuil: Episodes et Mutations

September 26

ISSUE Project Room

Boris Charmatz: 10000 gestures

September 27, 28

NYU Skirball

An Evening with Syhem Belkhodja

October 2

FIAF Skyroom

Mette Ingvartsen: 21 Pornographies

October 3, 5

Performance Space New York

Nacera Belaza: Sur le Fil

October 4, 5

Danspace Project



Nacera Belaza: Sur le Fil, La Nuit, and La Traversée

October 6

Danspace Project

tg STAN and Dood Paard: Art

October 4, 6

FIAF Florence Gould Hall





Bridging Symposium: Performing the Collective

October 7

Gibney

Nora Chipaumire: #PUNK 100% POP *N!GGA

October 11, 13

The Kitchen

Jeanne Balibar: Les Historiennes (The Historians)

October 13

FIAF Florence Gould Hall



=> Visit crossingthelinefestival.org for tickets and more information