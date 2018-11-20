Eight Ideas for a French Thanksgiving Dinner

November 20th, 2018 by France-Amérique



It is hard to think of a more American tradition than Thanksgiving! Yet it is quite easy to add a little French flavor to your dinner while still serving the traditional turkey. With this in mind, France-Amérique gathered some expert advice from eight French-American gourmets.



How to prepare a turkey by Julia Child, who was known for her T.V. program The French Chef.



Estelle Tracy, author of the book Guide de survie alimentaire aux Etats-Unis

If you want to “French up” your Thanksgiving, I would recommend French green beans with almonds (French-style frozen green beans can be found at Whole Foods) and a tarte tatin with apples and cranberries served with little brioches. As for the turkey, I would stuff it with chestnuts, just like in France!



Alain Sailhac, Dean of the International Culinary Center in New York

For Thanksgiving, I like to serve ratatouille. It is colorful, can be done in advance, and it is a real crowd-pleaser. The dish is from the South of France and so am I!



Hervé Malivert, Director of Culinary Arts and Technology at the International Culinary Center in New York

To start the evening, I recommend a Classic Kir Royal (champagne + cassis liqueur), a French Martini (Chambord Liqueur + vodka + pineapple juice), or a French 75 (gin + champagne + lemon juice + simple syrup). French onion soup makes a great Thanksgiving appetizer, but my favorite is braised endives rolled in smoked Virginia ham and topped with béchamel sauce. I also like to have a salade lyonnaise (frisée, lardon, crouton, shallots, but no poached eggs). A salad course can be a nice addition to help guests digest. Finally, baked apples in aluminum foil with cinnamon, butter, and sugar, served with bourbon ice cream, is a great way to finish the meal.



Marc Bauer, Senior Director of Culinary and Pastry Arts at the International Culinary Center in New York

For an aperitif, I recommend mulled wine, or vin chaud (red wine + sugar + cinnamon + cloves + orange zest). It’s a great hot drink when it’s cold outside. Then, for the appetizer, pâté en croûte, foie gras, or foie gras mousse with brioche and gelée de coings, a jelly made with quince, which is in season from late October through December. Red cabbage with chestnuts and apple is the best side dish to pair with turkey and to pay homage to my native French region, Alsace. You can even add a drop of apple juice if you like your cabbage a little sweeter.



David Lebovitz, author of the book My Paris Kitchen

I often start a Thanksgiving meal with celery root soup. Celery is not an ingredient that is used often in the United States, but it is quite common in France. It’s like a simple purée, sometimes with a few potatoes tossed in for extra body, as well as butter-braised leeks and a little garlic. I finish them just before serving with some fresh herbs although sometimes I crumble bacon or ham over the top. My other tip is to serve champagne. Everyone loves it and it helps to set the holiday mood!



Alain Allegretti, French restaurateur in New York

The most typically French side dish to serve with turkey has to be potatoes and chestnuts. These are classic features of the French culinary canon. Pommes dauphine and Brussels sprouts with chestnuts, smoked bacon, and caramelized onions will certainly add a French touch to your meal.



Raphaël François, owner of the Le DeSales restaurant in Washington D.C.

I suggest starting your Thanksgiving meal with a pissaladière tart or a winter squash soup with butter whisked in and topped with shavings of foie gras. I stuff my turkey with sage and brioche in a pain perdu style, and serve it with an emmental-filled potato galette, tender French beans, and lots of shallots and garlic. And what better than a homemade hot chocolate to round off the evening?