French Butchers Threatened by Veganism

June 28, 2018 by France-Amérique



The French are eating less and less meat. Butchers have noticed a 10-percent drop in meat sales between 2000 and 2012, and are worried about the threat supposedly brought about by vegans. They are now seeking police protection after several meat shops and restaurants were vandalized in the past few weeks.

In a letter to the French Interior Ministry, the butchers wrote that “physical, verbal, and moral violence” against them was “neither more nor less than a form of terrorism.” Vegans, they added, are trying to destroy “a whole side of French culture.”

The attacks have surprised and offended the butchers, writes the New York Times, “because the village butcher, like the baker and the cheese proprietor, tend to be respected community members.”

