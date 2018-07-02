French Restaurant Week Celebrates its 4th Year in Chicago

July 2, 2018 by Justine Creteur



Ten French restaurants will be participating in Chicago’s French Restaurant Week from July 9 to 22. Each location will offer set prix-fixe menus: $17.89 for the bar, $25 for lunch, $38 for dinner, and $178.90 for dinner for two.

Taking from Chicago’s most prestigious restaurants, French Restaurant Week will pay homage to the diversity of French cuisine in the Windy City. Four locations caught our attention for their chic authentic designs.

Cité

Located at the top of the Lake Point Tower, Cité gives you savory menu selections, paired with selected wines that are, by the glass, only $10. Most popular is the happy hour time slot, where you can enjoy Chicago’s sunset over the lakefront and Navy Pier, and favorite dish is the Delmonico Beef Rib Eye.

Oceanique

Ranked as the number one seafood restaurant in Chicago since 1993, Oceanique balances the French allure with over 800 selected wines. It has since 1994 been recognized as being one of the 750 best wine lists in the world. The menu’s star dish is the lobster, though the sirloin of beef is also a must.

Kiki’s Bistro

This Near North bistro offers a country inn atmosphere, attracting hundreds of politicians and celebrities and receiving wide acclaim from food critics. Offering traditional dishes such as mussels marinière, navarin d’agneau, and roasted chicken au jus, Kiki’s has become a favorite for Francophiles all over the area.

Froggy’s French Café

Known as North Shore’s hidden gem, Froggy’s has a diverse menu to satisfy both seafood, pasta, and steak lovers. The café also has the French favorites, like the French onion soup and escargot appetizer, though the best dishes are the crab cakes followed with the salmon filet.

Here is a map of all the places participating in French Restaurant Week: