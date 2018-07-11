Gad Elmaleh Announces North American Tour

July 11, 2018 by Justine Creteur



Riding on the success of his Neflix special, American Dream, French comedian Gad Elmaleh will embark in the fall on a 12-date tour of the U.S. and Canada.

Gad Elmaleh has been living the “American Dream” for the past three years. The Moroccan-born actor and comedian, who left France where he was a sensation to rediscover himself in New York City, has become one of the most recognizable talents in the comedic scene worldwide. Upon moving to New York in 2015, he performed at Joe’s Pub and sold out his shows for more than fifty nights.

His first English-language show, American Dream, has been streaming on Netflix since March 2018, and his upcoming North American tour, set to begin on October 10, was aptly named “The Dream Tour.”



Tour Dates

October 10: Washington D.C., Lincoln Theatre

October 12: Toronto, Bluma Appel Theatre

October 14: New York, Alice Tully Hall

October 16: Boston, Wilbur Theatre

October 18: Detroit, Royal Oak Music Theater

October 19: Chicago, The Vic Theatre

October 21: Montreal, Olympia Theatre (2 sets)

November 8: Vancouver, Chan Center

November 9: Portland, Oregon, Newmark Theatre

November 12: San Francisco, Palace of Fine Arts

November 13: Los Angeles, Wilshire Ebell Theater

November 15: Miami, Knight Concert Hall