In Parisian Cabarets, Sexism and Tourism

August 9, 2018 by France-Amérique



Foreign visitors flock to Le Moulin Rouge and Le Lido, but most Parisians have never stepped in these celebrated cabarets. A tradition from the 19th century, theaters on the Champs-Elysées and in the Montmartre neighborhood are consistently making millions of euros each year with timeless spectacles named “Féerie” or “Paris Merveilles.” With their heavy-handed productions, the New York Times writes, “Today’s cabarets require viewers to suspend […] modern theatrical expectations.”

In these cabarets, female dancers are famous for their legs, high-kicks, and revealing outfits. “Old-fashioned exoticism and sexism are par for the course. The goal — the only goal — is to dazzle, be it with feathers, jewels, acrobats or naked women.” The artists are talented, concludes the U.S. newspaper, but the shows lack in creativity and modernity.



