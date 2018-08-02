Subscribe
Kentucky Governor Says No to French

August 2, 2018 by France-Amérique
Kentucky Governor Matthew Bevin (Republican) reaffirmed his distaste for the humanities, aiming his criticism at the instruction of French literature and language, as one example.

“The purpose of public education and of public dollars going into education,” he said after a roundtable on July 26, “is to ensure that people who need to hire people to do work actually have the skills necessary.”

Bevin has notoriously been opposed to public education instruction in the humanities. In 2016, he reduced state funds allocated to colleges and universities by $18 million and specifically recommended teaching STEM [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics] subjects, “things that will produce the kind of skills, the kind of abilities to be useful citizens.” He added that “anyone who wants to study French literature can do so, but they won’t be subsidized by the taxpayer.”

The Consul General of France in Chicago immediately took to Twitter to rebut the governor and highlighted the importance of French language in the trade relations between France and Kentucky.

  • Parfait exemple de supporter du président Trump. Moins de budget pour l’éducation. La manipulation des masses est plus facile quand les personnes sont peu éduquées. Une honte pour les Etats-Unis et notre situation dans le monde.

  • I had never heard of Mr. Bevin before. I read about him on Wikipedia after seeing this article. Among some of the interesting things I read about him are that he is a son of a school teacher, served in the military, was a successful businessman, and proud father of 9 children, four of them adopted from Ethiopia. Very interesting to read about his background. I guess as Governor he has to make some difficult decisions about how to spend tax-payer money. I’m hoping they can leave money in the budget for French language instruction in schools, if not French literature!

  • Is Mr. Bevin worried that reading the French philosophers could eventually help the Kentucky people to think a bit more deeply about the way their governor treats them? Kinda “go to work to the factory and shut up, I am the boss”?
    Nice guy, this Mr. Bevin!

  • Je ne crois pas que c’est la bonne décision d’annuler le financement de l’enseignement de la langue française alors qu’elle joue un rôle principal dans le monde aujourd’hui quand il s’agit de la politique, de l’économie, du commerce et de la paix. J’aimerais entendre expliquer les raisons pour lesquelles le gouverneur du Kentucky pense que la langue française n’est plus utile.

  • Je suis tellement avec ceux qui comprennent les bêtises de cet idiot qui épouse les idéologies perdues dans la marrée (de Trump), sans croyance et sans rythme pour tout le monde !

  • Every moment of education, every moment of life, everything is not about money. Studying the humanities has intrinsic value for any person (and for those who absolutely must tie each breath to money, well-rounded people are more satisfied people, make better worker bees for the business world, and, therefore, will generate more money). Bevin’s attitude is tragic and his power to act on that attitude is frightening. People do what they do then die before they can see the full scope and effects of their actions. We already have, however, plenty of evidence that employees who are trained but not broadly educated are not productive over time and many, many CEOs have written articles about their need for more than workers who are robotic and myopic. Thanks to an increasingly poorly education population, we have the “democracy” we deserve and Bevins is one of the many examples of how low we can – and seem determined – to go.

  • J’ai pris ma retraite après avoir passé presque cinquante ans à enseigner la langue, la littérature et la culture françaises à Eastern Kentucky University. Maintenant, notre “major” n’existe plus. Evidemment, Matt Bevin préfère des citoyens qui travaillent mais qui ne comprennent rien de ce qui nous rend vraiment humains : la philosophie, la culture, les arts.

  • I earned an M.A. in French from the University of California-Irvine and parlayed that wonderful education into a lucrative, global, high-tech consulting career. Hélas, Neanderthal Bevin is narrow-mindedly, unimaginatively, and incompetently working to maintain Kentucky’s 47th place ranking in educational attainment; readying a mind-numbed workforce for the 19th century as he exclaims, “Bring back the buggy whip factories!”

  • Mr. Governor Bevin, with all due respect (maybe less so now), am I ever surprised and hugely disappointed that someone in your position would deliberately make narrow-minded decisions on behalf of the tax payers and prevent intellectually curious people from broadening their horizons and becoming well-rounded, global citizens. Mr. Governor Bevin, we obviously do not share the same values. Education is the most powerful tool/weapon one can ever have. Mr. Governor, do you speak any language other than your native language? There is a lot that comes with learning a language (any language). With learning a language, comes the awareness and appreciation for another culture. This will take you a long way Mr. Governor, but you obviously haven’t had this kind of exposure to the world yet. The world will not be a better place if you prevent American citizens from getting an understanding for other cultures. Mr. Governor, if you think that it is easier to manipulate American citizens by narrowing their views and preventing them from being open to the world, be aware, there are millions of well-educated, global citizens out there who are thinking far ahead of you. Think again Mr. Governor. There is nothing wrong with stepping back and taking time to think.

  • Quote: “And specifically recommended teaching STEM [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics] subjects, “things that will produce the kind of skills, the kind of abilities to be useful (citizens) productive human machines.”

    He only wants to breed productions units, not citizens. Useful, costless, non-thinking consumers. He should be in a farm, leading a herd of sheep, rather than a politician pretending to do good for the citizens.

  • Life is more than just a job, sir. When I’ wasn’t working, I went to museums, movies, sporting events. I read books on weekends and holidays, even some written in French. My French-speaking grandparents (who spoke only French, by the way) built much of the community I grew up in southwest Louisiana. My French-speaking father never had problems finding or keeping a job. Governor, you may want to consider broadening your view of life. By the way, my forebears who spoke French, who spoke Spanish, who spoke German were in the country long before there was the United States of America. They made America.

  • Doing business in France and with France is lucrative (their economy is almost twice that of Russia’s). And since Kentucky won’t be participating, that leaves other states like Utah (with a great french program) to win.

  • Selon ma thèse à moi, si le gouverneur du Kentucky avait adopté des enfants éthiopiens, cela indique qu’il avait été la victime, par la suite, de coercition pour éliminer la langue française dans les écoles. La politique qu’il prône a présent est, effectivement, de l’extrémisme. Les extremistes détestent l’idée d’une famille métissée ou mélangée, donc ils ont pousses Mr. Bevin a promouvoir une politique allant a l’encontre des intérêts économiques et intellectuels de son état. Préférant la petitesse d’esprit à la liberté intellectuelle est exactement l’habitude et l’intention de ceux-la, car l’on s’apprête à instaurer l’esclavage général dans la population. Les extrémistes se permettent une haine farouche de tous les peuples latin de la planète, dont les Italiens et les Français. Voilà l’histoire de la Deuxième Guerre mondiale. Je vous renvoie a l’oeuvre de William L .Shirer, “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich: A History of Nazi Germany, 1960, chapitre 4.

    Gov. Bevin has probably been the victim of coercion because he is the father of adopted children from Ethiopia. I suggest that American extremists have forced him to promote their own policies as punishment for his original open-mindedness. Such is a pattern. French is targeted because it is known as a Latin language, and all Latin peoples–not only Mexicans and Central and South Americans–earn the ire of extremists. I suggest that Latin people are hated for their cultural expression of love. God is love: extremists ultimately battle God, no matter the co-opting of the language of religious values, which is for the use of deception. What’s more, Kentuckians would be helping wipe out the French history in their commonwealth. Aren’t there Kentucky towns named after Versailles and Paris?

  • This is a perfect example of Republican ignorance. English and French are the only two languages allowed for the citizenship test for the United States. Why you might ask, it was due to the fact that France aided America during our war for independence. So, that’s not good, but what about the French speaking area of the United States like Louisiana? Maybe a trade war?

