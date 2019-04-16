Subscribe
Notre Dame-cathedral fire
Notre-Dame Cathedral the day after the fire on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
©Victoria Jones/AP

Notre-Dame de Paris: Donate to Rebuild the Cathedral

April 16th, 2019 by France-Amérique
#, #

Notre-Dame de Paris, a jewel of Gothic architecture from the 12th century and a symbol of French civilization, was ravaged by a fire on Monday evening. The cathedral’s two towers have survived, but two thirds of the roof, including the spire, have been destroyed. The tragedy sparked a wave of solidarity all over the world.

France-Amérique and Chargeurs are contributing to the effort and would like to invite you to make a donation to the Fondation du Patrimoine heritage fund for the cathedral’s reconstruction. A website is now available to make donations.

The U.S.-based public charity Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris and the American non-profit organization French Heritage Society are also calling on American benefactors to help rebuild the cathedral.

notre-dame-paris

Aerial view of Notre-Dame Cathedral the day after the fire on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. © Gigarama

  • A noter que certains individus proches de l’extrême droite décoloniale (dont la vice-présidente de l’UNEF, syndicat étudiant crypto-fasciste) ont posté des tweets racistes et francophobes exprimant leur satisfaction de voir Notre-Dame en flammes et en cendres. Certains milieux universitaires français sont devenus de véritables pépinières d’intégristes haineux : on rencontre le même phénomène plus qu’alarmant aux USA et en Grande-Bretagne.

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related

    • Notre-Dame of AmericaNotre-Dame of America The most famous cathedral in France is appealing to American patrons in an effort to find funding for its estimated 179 million dollars of renovation work. The pearl of French gothic art […] Posted in Opinion
    • American Friends of French CultureAmerican Friends of French Culture What do Versailles, the National Library of France in Paris and the Reims Cathedral have in common? All three owe their revival to American patrons. The passion of these philanthropists is […] Posted in Culture