Notre-Dame de Paris: Donate to Rebuild the Cathedral

April 16th, 2019 by France-Amérique



Notre-Dame de Paris, a jewel of Gothic architecture from the 12th century and a symbol of French civilization, was ravaged by a fire on Monday evening. The cathedral’s two towers have survived, but two thirds of the roof, including the spire, have been destroyed. The tragedy sparked a wave of solidarity all over the world.

France-Amérique and Chargeurs are contributing to the effort and would like to invite you to make a donation to the Fondation du Patrimoine heritage fund for the cathedral’s reconstruction. A website is now available to make donations.

The U.S.-based public charity Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris and the American non-profit organization French Heritage Society are also calling on American benefactors to help rebuild the cathedral.

Aerial view of Notre-Dame Cathedral the day after the fire on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. © Gigarama