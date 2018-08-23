Parisians Are Pissed at the City’s New Public Urinals

August 23, 2018 by France-Amérique



“In the city of lights, love, and romance, it is now possible to take in a sweeping, flower-filled scene of the River Seine and the historic Notre Dame cathedral — all while emptying one’s bladder in a totally legal, even environmentally friendly way.” Not on a tree, adds the Washington Post, but by using one of the new public urinals installed by the city of Paris.

Built in flower beds, these outdoor privies turn urine into compost and are guaranteed to let no odors escape. But the “genius invention” against smelly streets does not offer any privacy, an issue that has prompted resistance among residents and passersby, writes the Post.

