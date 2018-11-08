Passing the Torch: America One Hundred Years Ago

November 8th, 2018 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



November 11, 1918, marked the end of World War I and the beginning of American omnipotence — and this era continues today.

What exactly do we commemorate on November 11 in France and America? There were no real winners in the Great War. The French and their allies from Britain, the United States, Belgium, Serbia and elsewhere were decimated by the millions. The German army, which for the most part fought on French soil, returned to its barracks more or less intact. This war began by chance, sparked by a diplomatic malfunction and a chain of events caused by alliances. Retrospectively, it is hard to understand why it happened and what was being fought over. And the claim of the time that it was the war to end all wars was little more than propaganda.

In reality, November 11, 1918, does not just represent the end of the war, but also the beginning of a new era: the one in which we still live. The Europeans have never fully recovered from their demographic and economic losses, and the relative decline of Europe can be traced back to 1918. This time heralded the start of decolonization and the questioning of liberal democracy and the philosophy of the Enlightenment by fascist, Nazi, and Bolshevik ideologies. In brief, the opposite of the dawning American century.

The United States triumphed following World War I, suddenly appearing as the world’s most powerful army, a mediator of all conflicts, and the leading scientific, industrial, and cultural power. And they still enjoy this status today. As the dust settled after World War I, the Americans developed the League of Nations, an international organization that led to the creation of the United Nations, and began building a new, sustainable world order. November 11, 1918, was a historical moment in which the torch was passed from Europe to the United States. And it is still burning bright in America a century later.