Rédoine Faïd, a Film-Loving Criminal

July 5, 2018 by France-Amérique



The charismatic French gangster who broke out of a jail last Sunday using smoke bombs, an angle grinder, and a helicopter is heavily influenced by Hollywood movies, writes Vanity Fair.

Among his many inspirations are Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs — he once referred to his accomplice as “Mr. White” during a heist —, Kathryn Bigelow’s Point Break — he and his partners disguised themselves as French presidents during a bank robbery — and Michael Mann’s Heat. He claims he saw the latter seven times at the movie theater and “a hundred times” at home, and considers Michael Mann his “technical adviser,” “college teacher,” and “mentor.”

