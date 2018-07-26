The Benalla Affair, a French Watergate

July 26, 2018 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



French politics is suddenly resembling the situation in the U.S. Some are comparing the Benalla affair to Watergate. The ingredients may be the same, but the French version is rather watered-down.

The Benalla scandal — named after the man employed by Emmanuel Macron who was fired for assaulting two students during the May Day protests in Paris — is actually a quite simple affair. The president employed a bodyguard, a sort of handyman paid with the Elysée’s secret funds, without bothering to adhere to the usual administrative rules. The police were aware, and allowed Benalla — the president’s man — to proceed as he saw fit, even when he committed inadmissible acts of violence. The president’s entourage, followed by the president himself, then tried to gloss over the scandal by claiming it was not in fact a scandal at all. There have always been Alexandre Benallas alongside French presidents and ministers who act like aristocrats of the Ancien Régime in their Parisian palace. So, what’s new?

The particularity of these events is that they have awoken the media and the French parliament. Just like those in the United States, both groups have investigated and condemned the turpitudes of power like never before, flaunting all usual respect for the habits left over from the Ancien Régime. And just like in the United States, a parliamentary investigative committee was formed to hear ministers and senior civil servants who until now were anonymous and untouchable. When questioned, they appear to be extraordinarily uneasy before the cameras and the French public, who have taken a great interest in the affair. Macron and his supporters have decried a collective hysteria, whereas it is in fact — and a groundbreaking first at that — the normal operation of democracy. In an unprecedented turn, the French president — an elected monarch — and his clique of technocrats are being held to their legal obligations, and their absolute power is finally being met with actual opposition.

The Benalla affair, while quite meaningless in substance, has radically and probably lastingly transformed the elected monarchy into a constitutional democracy. We are witnessing a revolution.