The Best of 2018

December 27th, 2018 by France-Amérique



As 2018 morphs into 2019, (re)discover the articles which garnered the most success on France-Amérique.com in the past twelve months. Happy reading and happy New Year!

Louisiana Joins La Francophonie

The American state has joined the International Organization of La Francophonie (IOF) as an observer member. Its application was accepted by the organization’s member states at a summit in Erevan, Armenia. [October 11, 2018]

A French Company in Every U.S. State

There is not a single American state without a French business within its borders. From New York to Alaska, companies such as Airbus, Michelin, Bel, Louis Vuitton, Safran, Saint-Gobain, and Sodexo are creating jobs and contributing to the U.S. economy. [September 20, 2018]

The Rebirth of Cajun French in Louisiana in Classrooms and Online

From Baton Rouge to Lafayette and from the App Store to social media, a group of Louisianan activists is fighting to preserve the language of their ancestors — Cajun, or Louisiana French. [March 15, 2018]

Macron-Trump: The Divorce is Official

The French-American outpouring of Bastille Day is little more than a distant memory. Invited to France to attend the commemorative ceremonies for the 1918 Armistice, the U.S. president was anything but tactful. [November 15, 2018]

On the Usefulness of French Classes in the United States

Contrary to the statement made by the governor of Kentucky, French and math are equally important. Each subject is useful for the development of educated citizens. [August 8, 2018]