Toulouse-Lautrec, Chronicler of the Belle Epoque

“To think that I would never have been a painter if my legs had been a little longer.” Thus mused Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec about the disability that had confined him to bed for long stretches as a child, prompting him to turn to art to pass time that might otherwise have been spent horseback riding or engaging in another of the outdoor pursuits favored by members of his social class. Born into an ancient aristocratic family in the southern French town of Albi in 1864, he suffered from what is now believed to have been a genetic disorder that left him with severely stunted legs. He might well have remained merely a talented amateur draftsman like his father and grandfather before him had his infirmity not given him the leeway to pursue a career considered so unseemly that he was urged to use pseudonyms to protect the family name.

Toulouse-Lautrec moved to Paris in 1882 and studied with academic painters but soon fell under the influence of more forward-looking artists, notably Degas. His innate genius for caricature refused to be stifled by the academic practice of copying the Old Masters. As his friend the painter François Gauzi explained, “in spite of himself, he exaggerated certain details, sometimes the general character, so that he distorted without trying or even wanting to.”

Within two years, he was renting his own studio in Montmartre, an area home to many avant-garde artists and a louche nightlife scene booming thanks to a newly expanded middle class with money to burn on entertainment and an 1880 law that made it much easier to open bars and cabarets. The prosperity fueled by industrialization led in turn to an explosion of advertising. Artists were able to increase both their income and their audience as new techniques such as lithography allowed for the mass reproduction of images. The affiche artistique was born, and affichomanie took hold, with the city becoming a giant outdoor exhibition space and collectors tearing down posters as soon as they went up.