Trump to Attend WWI Centennial Commemorations in Paris

August 22, 2018 by France-Amérique



After he canceled his plan for a “big parade” in Washington, Donald Trump has announced that he will be joining Emmanuel Macron in Paris to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The U.S. president, impressed by the Bastille Day military parade he witnessed on the Champs-Elysées on July 14, 2017, was forced to cancel his own parade, which was scheduled for November 10, 2018, and which would have cost an estimated 92 million dollars.

“The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it,” wrote Donald Trump on Twitter. “When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it.”

Along with the leaders of 80 countries who fought in World War I, Donald Trump has been invited to attend the centennial ceremonies in Paris. “Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes way down,” he added on Twitter. “Now we can buy some more jet fighters!”