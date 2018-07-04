Where to Celebrate Bastille Day in the United States?

July 4, 2018 by France-Amérique



On July 14, the French commemorate the storming of the Bastille of 1789 and the Fête de la Fédération of 1790. In the U.S., the event is know as Bastille Day, a celebration of France through wine, accordion, and pétanque!

Over 150 Bastille Day events will take place in the United States this year. In New York, the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) will organize its annual block party along East 60th Street, while in Philadelphia, the Eastern State Penitentiary will host a drag cabaret reenactment of the Storming of the Bastille. On the same day, San Francisco francophiles will gather on the Embarcadero for an outdoor festival and a firemen’s ball.

Discover our map of the Bastille Day festivities in the United States:

=> Did we forget your event? Our sincere apologies. Email us at cthiery@france-amerique.com, and we will make sure to fix this unfortunate oversight.