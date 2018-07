July 19, 2018 by France-Amérique



New York Times op-ed writer Antony J. Blinken hopes that the victory of multicolored France in the World Cup final will positively influence Macron’s plan for the banlieues. A third of the members of this year’s world championship team, he reminds us, were born in these neglected, underprivileged urban areas outside Paris. “It’s time for the Macron government to bring long-awaited economic opportunity to those neighborhoods.”

