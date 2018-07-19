Subscribe
World Cup: Ambassador Araud Answers Trevor Noah

July 19, 2018 by France-Amérique
“Africa won the World Cup!” exclaimed Trevor Noah, the host of the satirical nightly news series, The Daily Show, on Tuesday. The joke shocked the French Ambassador, Gerard Araud, who responded to the comedian in a letter.

“A great majority of the players (all but two out of 23) were born in France”, wrote the Ambassador. “They were educated in France; they learn how to play soccer in France; they are French citizens.” In stating that the team is African, argues Araud, Noah negates their “Frenchness” and legitimizes “the ideology which claims whiteness as the only definition of being French.” 


Trevor Noah, a South African citizen, quickly rebutted the Ambassador’s assertion. “I love those players, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté,” he replied in a video segment released on Wednesday. “I love how African they are and how French they are […] Why can’t they be both? […] In America, people can still celebrate their identity in their Americanness.”

  • Very well said!!! Congratulations to the French Ambassador! It’s about time we cease to cling to an ancestry which, as generations pass, is no longer our primary heritage. We grow by learning and absorbing the goodness of our nation, whichever it is, and by moving forward.

  • So the ambassador was “shocked”? I was shocked by the ambassador’s letter and sent him an email telling him so. I lived in Paris for three years. My daughter-in-law is a Lyonnaise. I love France and the French, but am well aware of how the French regard immigrants. We have many many problems in America, especially now with our dreadful president, but the ambassador has no business, via Trevor Noah, in tutoring us on inclusiveness.

  • Ces célébrations de la prétendue nature cosmopolite de la France, surtout si liées à la variété ethnique de l’équipe nationale de football française, sont tout simplement ridicules. La France demeure un pays ultra-raciste, qui continue à mener partout dans le monde des politiques néo-colonialistes, voire, comme on a cité l’Afrique ici, colonialistes tout court, ce qui est bien le cas de la relation entre la France et ce qu’on continue à appeler la Françafrique, où la France détient toujours des droits de veto fondamentaux sur la politique monétaire de ces ex-colonies, ce qui les assujetties à une situation de dépendance éternelle. Monsieur l’Ambassadeur, regardez la vraie histoire de la France, du “burkini”, de ce qui se passe toujours dans les banlieues françaises, avant de vous exprimer sur cette magnifique société française multiraciale. Les plus grandes et victorieuses équipes sportives américaines sont en fait pleines de joueurs noirs. Ça veut dire que la société américaine d’aujourd’hui est un modèle d’émancipation raciale ? Lisez-vous jamais la presse américaine ? S’il vous plait.

