France Wants Become an Artificial Intelligence Leader

April 5th, 2018 by France-Amérique



“I think artificial intelligence will disrupt all the different business models and it’s the next disruption to come,” said Emmanuel Macron to the American magazine Wired. “So I want to be part of it.”

The French president has recently announced that France will spend €1.5 billion within the next five years to catch up with the United States and China in the field of artificial intelligence. Cédric Villani, the snazzy mathematician, Fields Medal winner, and representative of the Esonne département has been tasked with coordinating the national effort. “The Lady Gaga of mathematics,” as he was nicknamed by the New Yorker, has defined 4 areas for France to focus its AI research: healthcare, transportation, environment, and defense.