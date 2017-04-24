Subscribe
French Election: The U.S. Results

April 24th, 2017
The 119,773 French voters registered in the U.S. have spoken. Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will face off in the second round of the presidential elections next Saturday, May 6th. Here are the results of the first round.

The U.S. results

Emmanuel Macron : 51,13%
François Fillon : 26,14%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon : 9,90%
Benoît Hamon : 5,44%
Marine Le Pen : 5,01%
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan : 1,09%
François Asselineau : 0,48%
Jean Lassalle : 0,30%
Philippe Poutou : 0,27%
Nathalie Arthaud : 0,13%
Jacques Cheminade : 0,10%

The U.S. results by district

This page will be updated progressively as we receive the results from the ten French consulates in the U.S.

  • Ah, et il y a 2 L à Lassale. Et puis l’élection présidentielle est au singulier puisqu’il n’y aura qu’un élu. Aïe aïe aïe, c’est la cata cet article…

    Reply

  • Sans déconner les expatriés, vous ne vivez plus en France vous nous avez quitté, et maintenant vous votez pour encore plus nous foutre dans la merde ? Occuper vous de votre vie là bas, vous êtes des étrangers maintenant.

    Reply

