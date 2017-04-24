French Election: The U.S. Results

The 119,773 French voters registered in the U.S. have spoken. Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will face off in the second round of the presidential elections next Saturday, May 6th. Here are the results of the first round.
The U.S. results
Emmanuel Macron : 51,13%
François Fillon : 26,14%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon : 9,90%
Benoît Hamon : 5,44%
Marine Le Pen : 5,01%
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan : 1,09%
François Asselineau : 0,48%
Jean Lassalle : 0,30%
Philippe Poutou : 0,27%
Nathalie Arthaud : 0,13%
Jacques Cheminade : 0,10%
The U.S. results by district
Assez douteux, le score de 18% pour Asselineau à Miami… faute de transcription?