Subscribe
election-french-consulate-nyc
©ademaismont/Instagram

French Election: The Final Results in North-America

April 24th, 2017 by France-Amérique
#, #, #

The 119,773 French voters registered in the U.S. have spoken. Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will face off in the second round of the presidential elections next Saturday, May 6th. Here are the results of the first round.

The U.S. Results

Emmanuel Macron: 51.13%
François Fillon: 26.14%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon: 9.90%
Benoît Hamon: 5.44%
Marine Le Pen: 5.01%
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan: 1.09%
François Asselineau: 0.48%
Jean Lassalle: 0.30%
Philippe Poutou: 0.27%
Nathalie Arthaud: 0.13%
Jacques Cheminade: 0.10%

The Canadian Results

Emmanuel Macron: 37.11%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon: 26.77%
François Fillon: 14.64%
Benoît Hamon: 9.33%
Marine Le Pen: 7.32%
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan: 1.85%
François Asselineau: 1.39%
Philippe Poutou: 0.72%
Jean Lassalle: 0.42%
Nathalie Arthaud: 0.24%
Jacques Cheminade: 0.23%

The North-American Results by District

Source: French Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related

    • French Election: Macron and Le Pen Will Face OffFrench Election: Macron and Le Pen Will Face Off Les Français se sont prononcés. Emmanuel Macron et Marine Le Pen s'affronteront au second tour de l'élection présidentielle, le 6 mai prochain. Le candidat d’En Marche ! a récolté 23,86% […] Posted in News
    • A New Political SpectrumA New Political Spectrum It is no accident that the two finalists in the French presidential election, Macron and Le Pen, do not coincide with the traditional left/right cleavage. This cleavage has become by and […] Posted in Opinion