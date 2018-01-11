Subscribe
Catherine Deneuve and some 100 French women have criticized the #MeeToo movement in the name of "sexual freedom."
Some French Women Condemn the #MeToo Movement

January 11th, 2018 by France-Amérique
Actress Catherine Deneuve and some 100 other French women have criticized the #MeToo and #ExposeYourPig movements in the name of men’s “freedom to pester” which they claim is essential to “sexual freedom” — a stance that has sparked debate.

“Rape is a crime. But insistent or clumsy flirting is not an offense, nor is gallantry a macho attack.” On Tuesday, January 9, French newspaper Le Monde published an op-ed piece signed by actress Catherine Deneuve and some 100 other French women from the worlds of academia, publishing, and media, defending men’s “freedom to pester” in the name of their concept of feminism. Translated and analyzed by the New York Times, this open letter was a response to the #MeToo and #BalanceTonPorc (#ExposeYourPig) movements that have seen a vast number of men publicly accused of inappropriate behavior. The women who signed the letter see the trend as driven by “puritanism” and a “hatred of men.”

While the Golden Globes were a chance for Hollywood to show support to the victims of sexual harassment and assault, these French women instead joined the group of American figures who are also concerned about the wave of denunciations. “The letter reflects France’s mixed feelings about the widespread accusations of systematic sexual misconduct by powerful men in multiple countries in recent months,” noted the Washington Post.

The letter has drawn strong criticism from activists, including American actress Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein of rape.

  • On ne peut voir la qu’une insulte a l’egard des femmes courageuses qui ont ose lever un tabou. De plus, les accuser de puritanisme releve tout simplement de la betise ou d’une ignorance crasse de ce qu’est le harassement dont #MeToo parle. Reste a savoir d’ou procede un tel geste ! Ce qui est certain, c’est que ce dernier n’est pas a l’honneur des femmes qui en ont pris l’initiative ! Shame on you !

    Reply

  • “J’aurais aimé que ces cent femmes créatrices mettent leur connaissance du milieu artistique et médiatique et leur prestige « au service » des révoltées de #metoo, même si elles n’ont jamais eu personnellement affaire à des « porcs » ! On peut se sentir solidaire d’une injustice sans l’avoir éprouvée. Leur distance de femmes non concernées, libres et triomphantes au-dessus de la mêlée des corps, réfugiées dans leur for intérieur inexpugnable, me déçoit plus qu’elle ne me choque.”

    Ces propos de l’historienne Michelle Perrot que publie Le Monde aujourd’hui reflètent assez bien mon avis. La France reste très nombriliste… pour le meilleur comme pour le pire.

    Reply

  • I agree that most of the women are nothing but opportunist who grab any new trend to have their 15 minutes of fame OR probably get some money out of those accusations. It is very easy to tell a man, “Stop !,” and not to go to their hotel room to make a deal.

    Reply

  • I agree with Catherine Deneuve in that there are certain flirtations that must be allowed in society. Do we need to write up some acceptable behaviors, such as, it would be all right to touch someone on the shoulder, but not on the hand; or it is acceptable to ask someone to come to your apartment, but no physical contact is allowed after that. Along with that, Al Franken was accused of touching a few women on their behinds while holding them around the waist. He had no chance to protest or question the accusers — so he simply resigned.

    Reply

  • Je suis d’accord, si nous continuons nous risquons d’émasculer certains hommes. Cela fait partie de leur sexualité de vouloir “gentiment” toucher une femme, un petit “pincement” ici ou là n’a jamais fait de mal, ce serait même un compliment !

    Reply

  • Le viol mental ou physique, le harcèlement, le harassement et j’en passe dans cette néfaste liste de comportements bestiaux venant d’indigents de culture et d’éducation non-intelligents doivent non seulement être dénoncés, mais aussi attaqués sans répits. Cependant, avec le vécu de ces derniers mois, une chasse à l’Homme a désormais été activée. En somme, l’ensemble des mâles humains vont payer pour cette chasse aux “sorcière”. Les bons vont payer pour les mauvais. Il est désormais trop risqué de complimenter, de regarder ou d’admirer une belle femme. Quand à la légendaire galanterie masculine envers la gente féminine, je pense qu’elle aura tendance à aller aux oubliettes du passé tant que sa lecture pourra être interprétée par du harcèlement, même “gentil” soit-il. Hélas…

    Reply

  • J’ai 68 ans et j’ai fait Mai 68 (dans les commission paritaires, pour trouver une issue… ;). Le probleme en France est qu’au travail, les femmes s’habillent comme si elles allaient draguer le samedi soir. Reflechissent-elles un instant aux signes qu elles envoient aux hommes ? Si les hommes venaient au boulot, en string ou jean moulant, biceps a l’air, que penserions-nous d’eux, nous les femmes ? Qu’ils “cherchent”, non ? Bon, pour le moment l’humain ne s’est pas assez distancie de “l’animal” en lui, et il faut en tenir compte. Aussi, ne pas venir se plaindre quand on est “victime” d’un harcelement sexuel quand on fait tout pour que ca arrive. Se sentir bien dans son corps c’est normal, mais il faut tenir compte des autres ! Je n’evoque pas ici le harcelement sexuel envers des femmes tout a fait discretes mais qui attirent les pervers ou les despotes (nous abordons la un autre sujet).
    Merci de me dire ce que les jeunes (et les moins jeunes) pensent de mon opinion.
    Petite maxime : “Toujours se mettre a la place de … pour comprendre comment il fonctionne”.

    Reply

  • Que de confusion ! Quel manque de compréhension ! Comme si la vieille “galanterie” et le “gentil harcèlement” faisaient avancer la cause des femmes, nous avaient donné le droit de vote, le droit au divorce, le droit à l’héritage… Mesdames, descendez de votre nuage.

    Reply

  • Je suis d’accord avec le mouvement contre MeToo. La cabale contre le harcelement a ete generalisee a un extreme. Le viol est certainement reprehensible. Mais les avances sexuelles ou les commentaires deplaces peuvent etre decourages au besoin. Les femmes n’ont-elles pas le pouvoir de dire non ou simplement s’effacer quand les circonstances ne sont pas acceptables ? Dans beaucoup de cas, le choc est illegitime. Les femmes ne montrent-elles pas souvent le desir de seduire par l’attention donnee a leur aspect physique ou par leur attitude ?

    Reply

  • À Mme Bonzé-Robertshaw : Continuez donc de nourrir votre combat, pour ne pas dire autre chose envers les hommes. Le féminisme a certainement fait avancer les choses pour les femmes, et tant mieux d’ailleurs, mais les dérives sont risquées dans la mesure où elles peuvent engendrer une séparation, un isolement exponentiel et un détour de regards entre les deux sexes. Il me semble que cela a déjà commencé. Plein de gens se séparent et préfèrent vivre seules à cause de cette “belle” avancée de notre civilisation. Chacun chez soi et se voir de temps en temps pour nos plaisirs individuels et, par la force des choses, communs.

    Reply

    • Ce n’est pas un combat contre les hommes, c’est un combat pour les femmes dont nous bénéficierons toutes que vous l’admettiez ou non, comme tout le monde en France à un certain point a bénéficié des congés payés et autres avancées sociales. Cela n’empêche nullement les comportements amoureux partagés, la tendresse, le désir, l’érotisme… plus si vous voulez. Mais s’il y a un malaise, et certains hommes aussi sont dans le malaise à ce niveau-là, il faut pouvoir en parler. Si la police se moque des plaintes, il faut pouvoir la dénoncer. Si le juge considère qu’il est normal d’avoir des relations avec une fille de 11 ans, il faut le faire savoir. La solitude, c’est de s’enfermer dans son silence. #MeToo rompt le silence.

      Reply

