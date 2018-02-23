Gad Elmaleh’s “American Dream” is Coming to Netflix

February 23rd, 2018 by France-Amérique



Gad Elmaleh’s first English-language show, American Dream, will debut on Netflix on March 6, 2018.

This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship between the French stand-up comedian and the U.S. streaming platform. After a performance in French, Gad Gone Wild, available since January 2017, the Gad Elmaleh is coming back to Netflix with one-man show in English. In American Dream, taped at the Town Hall in New York City, the comedian shares stories about moving to the U.S.: riding in yellow cabs, taking English classes, going on dates.



Netflix announced last November that Gad Elmaleh will play himself in an 8-episode series, currently in production. The show, Huge in France, will tell the story of a French comedian who gives up his stage career in Paris to move to Los Angeles. No release date has been announced yet.