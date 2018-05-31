Gaël Faye: From Rapper to Best-Selling Author

May 31st, 2018 by France-Amérique



French-Rwandan author Gaël Faye sat down with the New York Times in Paris. He discussed his childhood in Burundi, the outbreak of the civil war and his escape to France, the beginning of his rapping career and his lucky encounter with French editor Catherine Nabokov, and the success of his autobiographical novel, Petit Pays (Small Country), which was translated in English and will be published in the U.S. on June 5.

“To be honest I was expecting it to sell about 500 copies and then I would quietly go back to my music,” remembers Faye. His debut novel won the Prix Goncourt des Lycéens, sold over 400,000 copies in France, and was published in 35 languages.

Read more at The New York Times