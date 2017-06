Get Ready for the Green Card Lottery!

The Wall Street Journal Has France Found Its Ronald Reagan? American conservative political commentator Walter Russell Mead compares Emmanuel Macron's victory to Ronald Reagan's election in 1980. Read more in The Wall Street Journal or on the Hudson Institute's website.

The Atlantic Sciences: Trump Cuts, Macron Invests Emmanuel Macron invests in science and invites to France American scientists left without a job due to Donald Trump’s budget cuts. Read more in The Atlantic.