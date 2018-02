L’héritière du FN à la conférence annuelle des conservateurs américains

Bénédicte Pesle, Early Promoter of American Dance in France, Has Died The New York Times After discovering the work of choreographer Merce Cunnimghamm during a trip to New York in 1953, Bénédicte Pesle dedicated her life to promoting American stage artists in France. She was 90 when she passed away on January 17, 2018. She worked humbly backstage, stayed away from the spotlight, and considered herself a "secrétaire d’artistes," a secretary of artists, rather than...

The World’s Best Soccer Players Live Outside Paris ESPN To scout new members, soccer clubs took to exploring the Ile-de-France région, the area surrounding Paris which has become the world's top talent pool for professional soccer players. The area alone has provided a third of the French national team and more talent than Asia, Africa and North America combined. On rudimentary sports complexes ringed by dingy apartment blocks, children...