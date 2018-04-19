Is France Doing Enough to Fight Anti-Semitism?

April 19th, 2018 by France-Amérique



Last March, 85-year-old Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll was stabbed to death in Paris. This murder was the latest in a series of anti-Semite crimes that started a few years ago. In reaction, the Israeli Prime Minister urged French Jews to flee the country.

These crimes, as heinous as they are, must be put into perspective, according to New York Times columnist Pamela Druckerman. “This isn’t World War II all over again” and Jews are one of the most accepted minorities in France. The Paris-based journalist adds that “the good guys are in charge,” referring to the organization run by the prime minister to combat racism, anti-Semitism and homophobia in France. The French government is doing “quite a lot” to combat anti-Semitism.

Read more at The New York Times.