Is Francophonie Part of France’s Colonial Heritage?

March 1st, 2018 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



Francophonie — the collective peoples and institutions that speak French — is celebrated every March. Both an initiative driven by successive French governments and a tradition upheld by embassies, this honoring of the French language is confusing to say the least.

March is filled with cultural events championing the French language all over the world. But the initiative is a confusing one because people who speak French are likely to do so every day, so why the celebration? It is also odd that this ordered commemoration comes from the government, and is not a spontaneous enterprise led by cultural and linguistic figures. This illustrates the ambiguity of the term “Francophonie” and of the institution of government supposed to defend our language.

For example, what is the difference between a Francophone writer and a French writer? Does it come down to ancestry? Or perhaps skin color? Alain Mabanckou is a Congolese-born novelist and professor of French at UCLA in Los Angeles, but is he Francophone or simply a French speaker? The professor himself is against this distinction, which he believes dates back to the French colonial era. Souleymane Bachir Diagne, head of the Department of French at Columbia University, is Muslim, Senegalese, and does not consider himself to be Francophone. He is a Senegalese French speaker. From the perspective of Paris, Quebecer singers and writers are also described as Francophones. But should we therefore conclude the French people from France speak French, and that those from outside of France speak “Francophone?”

Francophonie is clearly headquartered in the French capital, and is part of a lingering heritage of the country’s imperial past. In the eyes of Souleymane Bachir Diagne, saving Francophonie as a language and an institution would imply French people withdrawing totally from its management. It would be the ultimate phase of decolonization. As for the French language, Alain Mabanckou observes that it is in excellent health — particularly in the United States where many “Francophone” writers are translated into English and where the numbers of dual-language French-English schools are growing rapidly.