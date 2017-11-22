Subscribe
masculin-feminin-grammaire-francaise

Is the French Language Sexist?

November 22nd, 2017 by France-Amérique
#

manifesto questioning this grammatical gender agreement. One solution put forward is to replace this rule with gender-neutral written language (meaning our group of five would be written as five joueur.se.s). However, the Académie Française sees it as a “mortal danger” and an “aberration.”

At a time when the Weinstein scandal continues to send shockwaves through France and the United States, and an increasing number of public figures are being accused of sexual harassment, the question of grammar and gender has sparked a violent dispute among French intellectuals.

Read more at Foreign Policy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *