“Ismael’s Ghosts” in U.S. Theaters

March 20th, 2018 by Ariane Fert (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



A tale of love and death featuring Marion Cotillard and Mathieu Amalric, the latest film by Arnaud Desplechin is coming to U.S. theaters on March 23.

Ismael Vuillard (Mathieu Amalric) is an alcoholic filmmaker haunted by his past. As he prepares to direct a new movie, his life is turned upside-down by the reappearance of Carlotta (Marion Cotillard), his ex-wife who disappeared 20 years earlier. His new partner Sylvia (Charlotte Gainsbourg) walks out, and Ismael rejects Carlotta. Unable to cope, he flees to his childhood home to deal with the torments of his past.

From love and death to family ties, Ismael’s Ghosts (Les Fantômes d’Ismaël) showcases the themes inherent to works by Arnaud Desplechin, a leading figure of French cinema d’auteur. Staying true to form the director successfully interplays several plots within one film, blurring the boundaries between periods of time, autobiography and fiction, and imagination and reality.



U.S. release: March 23

Director: Arnaud Desplechin

With: Mathieu Amalric, Marion Cotillard, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Louis Garrel

Distributor: Magnolia Pictures

Running time: 135 min

Article published in the March 2018 issue of France-Amérique.