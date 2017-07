Les camps d’été français aux Etats-Unis pour vos enfants

NPR Escargots Aren’t French Anymore Shocking but true, a recent NPR article reveals that the classical French dish, escargots de Bourgogne, no longer originates in France. In fact, all of the Burgundy snails used to prepare this buttery and garlicky delicacy are imported from elsewhere in Europe, as far as Hungary and Ukraine. Though these snails were once farmed in France, they have virtually disappeared...

CNN France Leads the World in Soft Power In another recognition of Macron’s new government, France has emerged as the new global leader in soft power, according to an annual report published this week. « The Soft Power 30 », released by the PR firm Portland Communications, ranks 30 countries in terms of values such as education, culture, political values and foreign policy. This year, France has risen...