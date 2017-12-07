The 2024 Olympics, a Godsend for the Paris Banlieues?

December 7th, 2017 by France-Amérique



Citylab

Paris will host the 2024 summer Olympic Games. The head of the International Olympic Committee sees the event as “a win-win situation” and Emmanuel Macron has called it a “victory.” But how will France benefit from hosting the Games?

The 1900 Olympics resulted in the construction of several famous Parisian monuments such as the Grand Palais and the Petit Palais. For 2024, the French capital plans to invest 6.6 million euros in its sporting infrastructure and hopes to galvanize its northern banlieue, which is currently plagued with violence and unemployment. The Olympic Village, a sailing center, as well as improved train and metro service should give the Seine-Saint-Denis département the help and the exposure its needs.

