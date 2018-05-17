Liberty, Equality, Camembert!

May 17th, 2018 by France-Amérique



Is this the end of French Camembert? Starting in 2021, the “Camembert de Normandie” Protected Designation of Origin label, which guarantees a locally-made, raw milk cheese, will become available to cheeses made using pasteurized milk.

The decision has concerned and enraged local producers, who have called for a boycott of Camembert if the change takes effect. “Soon enough,” writes the New York Times, “that creamy, pungent icon of France will give way to a tasteless paste masquerading as the real thing.”

Read more at the New York Times.

This week, the New York Times is also paying homage to another staple of French gastronomy: the baguette. Read the profile of Mahmoud M’seddi, 27, the baker of Tunisian origin who was recently crowned Best Baker in Paris.