The invention of Santa Claus: From Thomas Nast to Coca-Cola

December 22nd, 2016 by Anne Prah-Perochon (Translated from English by Farah Nayeri)



Père Janvier, Father Christmas, Christkindl, Santa Claus…Whatever name you happen to give him, Father Christmas and his origins still spur controversy. Coca-Cola may have claimed ownership of the symbol and widely circulated the image of a bearded and smiling Father Christmas, yet the brand didn’t actually invent anything. Much earlier, the American cartoonist Thomas Nast (1840-1902) fashioned Father Christmas’s image on the pages of the American magazine Harper’s Weekly.

The character of Father Christmas is believed to descend from Bishop Nicholas of Myra, who lived in the 4th century. Historians set his birth at between 250 and 270 in Lycia, present-day southwestern Turkey, and estimate that he became the Bishop of Myra around 315. Curiously, the Church celebrates his birthday not on [...]