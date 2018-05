Macron en couv’ de Forbes pour annoncer la suppression de l’exit tax

A Memorial for Guadeloupe Slaves Becomes a Flashpoint for France’s Colonial Legacy In the Caribbean, the French island of Guadeloupe is celebrating this year the 170th anniversary of the abolition of slavery. The former colony, however, is still struggling with unresolved social and economic grievances with France. A memorial for the slaves, inaugurated in 2015, has become a flashpoint for France's colonial legacy. Read more at The Atlantic.

Is France Doing Enough to Fight Anti-Semitism? Last March, 85-year-old Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll was stabbed to death in Paris. This murder was the latest in a series of anti-Semite crimes that started a few years ago. In reaction, the Israeli Prime Minister urged French Jews to flee the country. These crimes, as heinous as they are, must be put into perspective, according to New York Times...