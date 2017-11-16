Macron, the U.S. Media’s Left-Wing Darling

November 16th, 2017 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



Despite his smoke-and-mirror tactics, Emmanuel Macron is still seen as a right-wing politician in France. But anyone reading the American press would think he was closer to the left — the liberal left as defined by the United States, and which more or less encompasses the Democratic Party.

This is the image of Macron presented in a recent profile by Time magazine, and the same sentiment is echoed by reports and analyses published by the New York Times and the Washington Post. The journalists and editorial writers at these newspapers only actually honed in on one discriminating feature: The French president’s attitude to climate change. Macron is anti-CO 2 and wants to “save the climate” (what a strange expression!) whereas Trump and the Republicans don’t believe in climate change and are in favor of oil and coal.

The debate is as much electoral and national as scientific. France has neither coal nor oil, while both resources abound in the United States. National pride is also inevitably stirred up, as Paris has become the capital of the resistance against fossil fuels, whereas Washington is their standard bearer, and the U.S.A. is now the only major country to not respect the Paris Climate Agreement.

Above all, Macron is anti-Trump when seen from America. And yet this is not exactly true, especially if we observe the fiscal and economic policies of the two presidents. Both swear by start-ups and believe in the economic effectiveness of lowering taxes for the wealthy, a strategy known as “supply-side economics” in English, and économie de l’offre in French. But from a U.S. point of view, there is little interest in the innerworkings of French politics. Macron’s popularity with the American left is also down to his position as an attentive husband to a wife who is older than him. In this case, he is the ultimate anti-Trump figure.

We should nevertheless turn our attention to a major factual mistake made by the author of the Time profile. Macron is not a philosopher, and his career was not as an investment banker. He was a high-ranking official at the French Ministry for Finance, and only briefly worked at a bank. But it is more likely the Americans prefer to see the French as philosophers, while knowing little or nothing about the ENA civil service school.